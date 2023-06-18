IM NOT TOO WORRIED ALIA BHATT OPENS ON HER LIMITED SCREEN TIME IN HEART OF STONE TRAILER

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt had a big day on Saturday, releasing the trailer for her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. The Bollywood actor was accompanied by co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as they unveiled the trailer to the audience at Netflix's annual Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. While many were pleased to see Alia play the major antagonist in the film, others were disappointed by her brief appearance.

Alia, on the other hand, was prepared for this reaction. Alia spoke to the media on the event's red carpet ahead of the trailer's premiere, where she was asked how she would respond if people thought her part in the trailer was too short. "Woh toh hoga hi (That's bound to happen)," she answered, adding, "but I'm not too concerned with that because, at the end of the day, I believe you have to get an understading of what the story is about and how it leads you to the final film. That is all that is important."

Talking about her Hollywood debut, Alia had stated, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting not just an action movie for the first time, but I was also pregnant, so there were numerous layers to contend with. But they made it so simple, easy, and comfy for me. It's something I'll never forget because of how lovely and well I was treated."

Heart of Stone will be available on Netflix on August 11th. Tom Harper has helmed the film sewn from a script written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. According to Netflix, the film stars Gadot as Rachel Stone, an inexperienced tech on an elite MI6 unit led by lead agent Parker (Dornan).

What her MI6 team doesn't realise is that Stone works for the Charter, a covert peacekeeping organisation that uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats. Rachel has been groomed to be the consummate professional: a fantastic field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the figures, and trusts no one.

