Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora turned a year older on October 23. To mark this special day, her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming picture and penned down an adorable birthday wish for her. Let's take a look at Malaika's response in the comment section.

Sharing the picture on Instagram on Monday, Arjun wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Baby !!! (attached a red heart emoji) This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I'll always have your back even thru the chaos…(sic)". Arjun shared a delightful snapshot of the couple gracefully dancing together. The actor lovingly placed his right arm around Malaika, who held onto him tightly, and her face radiated with a smile. Malaika looked absolutely stunning in an exquisite white lehenga. Without delay, Malaika reacted to Arjun's endearing post by commenting, "Love you" (and attached a red heart emoji).

Meanwhile, a few moments later Malaika posted a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, "As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, (in my favourite bathrobe ) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength. (sic)"

She added, "Here's to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful. Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me! (sic)"