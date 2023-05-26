ILEANA DCRUZ TREATS FANS WITH NEW PICTURES OF HER BABY BUMP FROM DIFFERENT ANGLES

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram Stories section to treat her fans with yet another set of pictures of her baby bump. Following the announcement of her pregnancy, the Rustam actor has been posting adorable photos of herself on Instagram. She took to her handle and shared gorgeous photographs of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Ileana D'Cruz treats fans with new pictures of her baby bump from different 'angles'

In the mirror selfies, Ileana could be seen wearing a black crop top with matching trousers. In the first photo, she is seen facing the mirror and taking a selfie, while in the second, she has shifted her perspective to show off her baby bump from the side angle. She captioned the photos, "It's all about...angles," and included a laughing emoji.

In the photos, the actress is seen emitting a pregnant glow. Ileana sparked a social media frenzy in April when she announced her pregnancy. Since then, the actor has been sharing details about her pregnancy with new pictures of her baby bulge.

Earlier, the expecting mother Ileana shared a picture of her growing baby bump with the caption: “Bump alert”. Ileana is reported to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. They were seen spending time with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal on a Maldives trip, which led to dating rumours of the two. The same was confirmed by Karan Johar when Katrina appeared on his chat show Koffee with Karan. The director indirectly acknowledged Ileana and Sebastian's romance in the show, putting all speculations to rest.

On the professional front, Ileana was most recently seen in The Big Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film was produced by Ajay Devgn and helmed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen in Unfair And Lovely, co-starring Randeep Hooda.

