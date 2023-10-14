Hyderabad: Actor Ileana D'Cruz has recently been serving her fans with precious glimpses of her two-month-old son Koa Phoenix Dolan, and of the fun time the mother-son duo is having. Recently, the new mom can be seen all smiles as she stepped out with her son for the first time to grab some lunch. Ileana took to her social media handle to share their first outing.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday night, Ileana dropped a lovely picture of herself and her son from their first outing. The candid photo shows Ileana beaming widely and leaning into the black baby pram. The 36-year-old actor can be seen donning a pretty white dress teamed up with a blue denim jacket and a black cap. She wore a pair of white shoes and also carried a brown sling bag. Sharing the image, Ileana wrote, "Baby and mama's first day out grabbing lunch."

Ileana, who has been quite private about her personal life from the very beginning, welcomed her son on August 1 and disclosed his name to her fans days later. She introduced her baby by posting a cute photo on August 5, and wrote in the caption, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."