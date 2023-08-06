Hyderabad: Actor Ileana D'Cruz shared the wonderful news of welcoming her baby boy to the world. Taking to her Instagram, the actor introduced her first child to her followers with an adorable snapshot. The little bundle of joy, named Koa Pheonix Dolan, was captured sleeping peacefully, instantly captivating the hearts of all who saw the picture.

The elated new mom expressed her profound happiness through a heartwarming caption, stating that words couldn't suffice to describe the overwhelming joy of becoming a mother. Sharing her baby's first picture, Ileana wrote: "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world ♥️ Hearts beyond full ✨🧿." The post exuded sheer bliss as she shared the arrival of her precious baby boy, filling their hearts to the brim with love.

The heartwarming news of Ileana's motherhood brought forth an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends, fellow actors, and fans. Notable personalities like Nargis Fakhri, Arjun Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi extended their warm wishes and love with heart emojis and celebratory messages.

Known for keeping her personal life private, Ileana pleasantly surprised her fans by recently sharing glimpses of her partner through pictures from a romantic date night. Earlier, speculations arose about her relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Before this, Ileana had been in a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

On the professional front, Ileana was recently seen in The Big Bull co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The actor will next be seen in Unfair And Lovely, where she will be seen sharing the screen with Randeep Hooda.

