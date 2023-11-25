Hyderabad: Actor Ileana D'Cruz, who has remained tight-lipped about her personal life, recently shared a significant update with her fans. During an interactive Instagram session, she disclosed that she's not navigating the journey of parenthood alone, introducing her mystery man in a photo on social media.

Ileana D'Cruz reflects on motherhood journey

Her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan's arrival in August was greeted with overwhelming happiness, Ileana shared the news and his adorable picture shortly after his birth. While interacting with her followers on Instagram, Ileana Reflected on her pregnancy, she conveyed the surreal and emotional experience of discovering she was expecting and the immense joy of holding her baby boy for the first time.

Throughout her pregnancy, the actor openly shared moments of both elation and challenges, expressing gratitude for the beautiful journey while acknowledging the difficulties that sometimes came with it. The actor credited her partner and mother for being her pillars of support during tough times, sharing touching moments and appreciating their presence in her life.

Ileana D'Cruz reveals if she is single parent to her son Koa Phoenix Dolan

During her chat with fans, Ileana was also asked "how you single handling your child? Responding to the question, the actor shared an image of her partner and wrote, "I'm not." Despite previous rumors connecting her romantically to individuals like photographer Andrew Kneebone or being linked to Sebastian Laurent Michel, her recent revelation about her mystery man adds a layer of intrigue to her personal life, sparking curiosity among her followers.

Ileana D'Cruz interacts with fans

Balancing her personal life with her professional commitments, Ileana remains active in the entertainment industry. Her appearance in The Big Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan, garnered attention, and fans anticipate her upcoming role opposite Randeep Hooda in Unfair And Lovely.