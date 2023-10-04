Hyderabad: Actor Ileana D'Cruz has recently been treating her fans with adorable glimpses of her two-month-old baby, son Koa Phoenix Dolan, and of the fun time the mother-son duo is having. In the early hours of Wednesday, the new mom shared a photo with her son but this time, Ileana was not happy. She looked strained in the photo as her baby boy was 'hurting'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ileana dropped a selfie with her child, showing half of her face with the little one calmly resting on her shoulder. But Ileana looked a little worried in the picture. Her radiant grin was replaced by an anxious look that suggested something was wrong. However, it was clear from the caption of the photo, which read, "Nothing prepares you for the pain you feel when the little one is hurting." In another picture from her IG Story, Ileana wrote, "Baby cuddles all day for my little trooper. Mama got some hugs in too."

Earlier on Monday, Ileana posted a cute selfie with her son as he turned two months old on Sunday. The actor has taken to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a picture of her baby. In the picture, Ileana struck a pose while holding Koa in her arms. Her son could be seen resting his head on his mother's shoulders. Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, "2 months already."