ILEANA DCRUZ INDULGES IN PREGNANCY CRAVINGS RELISHES CAKE MADE BY SISTER

Hyderabad Actor Ileana D Cruz who is expecting her first baby shared a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings on her social media handle The actor on Tuesday took to her Instagram Stories to share a sneak peek at what she s been eating while pregnant She shared a picture of a cake made by her sister and referred to it as preggy perks Sharing the picture of the cake she wrote Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever She even shared a slice of the cake with a caption that read Come to mama Ileana first announced that she will be welcoming her first child on April 18 Following that her family friends and fans congratulated her on her Instagram post She recently shared two pictures on her Instagram The first picture is of a baby s romper with And so the adventure begins printed on it The second is of the actor s Mama pendant Also read Coming soon Ileana D Cruz announces pregnancy see picturesSharing these pictures she wrote in the caption Coming soon ✨Cant wait to meet you my little darling Ileana s sister Farrah had commented So excited Cannot wait Her mother Samira commented Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby Bollywood actors including Malaika Arora Nargis Fakhri and Athiya Shetty dropped heart emojis in the comments section Ileana has not revealed the identity of her future baby s father Some reports claim that the actor was dating actor Katrina Kaif s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel and was part of Katrina s birthday celebrations in the Maldives last year Reportedly Ileana and Sebastian had ended the relationship