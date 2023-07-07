Hyderabad: Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz is ecstatic about having her first child. It was April 18 of this year when the actor took down the internet by revealing the news of her pregnancy. Since then, Ileana has been treating her fans with glimpses from her pregnancy diary. On Friday, the actor once again took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ileana shared a video as a treat to her fans. The actor looked radiant in the video sporting a black sports bra paired with matching maternity pants and showed off her fully grown baby bump. She had her hair tied in a messy bun. Along with the video, she wrote, "Cooking up quite the bun!"

Ileana is very outspoken about being pregnant and frequently shares personal anecdotes from her experience. She held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram account in June where she interreacted with her fans about her motherhood journey. One of her fans asked her about how she felt when she heard the heartbeat of her to-be-born baby for the first time. To that, she replied, "One of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced. I can't even describe how overwhelmed I was. There were tears and happiness and so much relief and joy. A massive surge of love for a tiny seed that was going to be a full-grown baby soon."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ileana last appeared alongside Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen with Randeep Hooda in Unfair And Lovely.