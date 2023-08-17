Hyderabad: New mom in town, Ileana D'Cruz shared an adorable picture of her partner on Instagram. Interestingly, the actor dropped the picture of her partner for the first time after welcoming a child together.

The actress gave birth to a boy, her first child, on August 1. The Rustam actor has now posted joyful pictures of the baby's father. Although she had previously posted pictures of him, this is the first time she had done so since becoming a mother.

Ileana D'Cruz drops first picture of beau after welcoming their baby Koa

In the picture posted by Ileana, her partner can be seen resting on the bed, holding their pet cat. The actress captioned the image on her Instagram story, "Cuddle bugs." She posted the image on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The actor left out all information about the man and restrained from tagging him in the post as she has always been quite discreet about her personal life.

Prior to this, the actor took to Instagram to share the first-ever picture of her partner, revealing his face. She shared three pictures of him from their date night without giving away his identity. She wore a crimson spaghetti-strap dress that made her look like a doll, and the man was wearing a black shirt.

Ileana announced the birth of a baby boy on August 1 with a stunning image of the baby. Revealing the name of the child, the B-town mom stated, "No words could express how pleased we are to welcome our precious child to the world. Hearts beyond full.”

On the work front, Ileana's most recent appearance was in the Abhishek Bachchan-led film The Big Bull. She will next be seen in Unfair And Lovely, starring alongside Randeep Hooda.

