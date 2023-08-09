Hyderabad: Actor Ileana D'Cruz, who recently welcomed a baby boy named Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1, has touched hearts by sharing an adorable snapshot capturing a precious moment between her and her newborn. The photograph was posted on her Instagram stories.

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates '1 week of being Mama', shares endearing picture with baby Koa

In the monochrome picture, the delicate fingers of Ileana's son clung softly to her finger, symbolizing the intimate bond between mother and child. Accompanying the image was a caption celebrating "1 week of being your Mama." Just prior to this, Ileana had shared the joyous news of her son's arrival with delightful photos showcasing her peacefully sleeping baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Radiating with happiness, the new mother expressed her emotions, stating, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." Ileana has consistently maintained a private stance regarding her personal life.

Though she has been discreet about her personal matters, Ileana recently gave a glimpse into a special date night with her mysterious partner, sharing these moments on her Instagram story. Previously, she was linked with Sebastian Laurent Michel, brother of Katrina Kaif, following their joint vacation in the Maldives alongside Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. It's worth noting that Ileana was previously in a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

Shifting gears to her professional ventures, Ileana's most recent appearance was in the movie The Big Bull, in which she shared the screen with Abhishek Bachchan. Produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati, the film marked her latest project. Looking ahead, she is set to star alongside Randeep Hooda in the upcoming film Unfair And Lovely.

READ | Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy team up for new rom-com