IIFA 2023 AMID DEAFENING CHEERS HRITHIK ROSHAN VICKY KAUSHAL GROOVE TO EK PAL KA JEENA WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad: Brightest of stars descended on Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as who's who of Bollywood attended the 23rd edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) on May 27. Several pictures and videos of Bollywood stars from IIFA 2023 have taken social media by storm. In one of the viral clips, superstar Hrihtik Roshan is seen grooving to his chartbuster dance number Ek Pal Ka Jeena. Joining Hrihtik on the stage was IIFA 2023 host Vicky Kaushal.

Hrithik received the Best Actor trophy in a Leading Role at IIFA 2023 for his action-packed performance in Vikram Vedha. Vicky, who claimed to be a big fan of the Krrish star, seized the opportunity to shake a leg with Hrithik on the IIFA stage. Obliging Vicky, Hrithik grooved to Ek Pal Ka Jeena while the Raazi actor followed his moves. Abhishek Bachchan who also co-hosted IIFA 2023 was seen joining Hrithik and Vicky as they brought the house down with their killer moves.

The full-packed Etihad Arena went berserk soon as Hrithik nailed Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step. In the viral video from the award gala, the audience is seen hooting and cheering as Vicky and Hrithik pulled off an impromptu performance on the song from the latter's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai which was released in 2000.

Meanwhile, Hrithik in his acceptance speech said that he feels like life has come full circle as he gave his first shot for Vikram Vedha in Abu Dhabi. The actor said that his character in the film helped him unleash madness inside him which he did not know exist.