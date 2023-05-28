IIFA 2023 ALIA BHATT BAGS THE BEST ACTOR TROPHY SKIPS SHOW TO ATTEND TO AILING GRANDFATHER

Abu Dhabi: And, true to her exploits and status in the film industry, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor Award for "Performance In A Leading Role- Female" at IIFA 2023. However, the 30-year-old star was not in attendance to accept her award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi in person. If reports are to be believed, Alia skipped the event due to a family emergency. Alia's maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is reportedly not well.

Producer Jayantilal Gada received the award on behalf of Alia. Earlier this month, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, "Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag."

Alia also attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul. She also made her Met Gala debut in the month of May. The Raazi star hit the iconic red carpet in a dreamy white gown designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung. This year's theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer.

Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported. She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. For the glam, she opted for a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base. (ANI)

