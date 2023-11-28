Hyderabad: The Iranian film Endless Borders won the top prize at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa on November 28. Helmed by Abbas Amini, the film defeated 15 films that were running in the race for the prestigious Golden Peacock award at IFFI 2023. The award consists of Rs 40 lakhs, a certificate, and the coveted Golden Peacock Medal.

The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India in Goa showcased a selection of 15 outstanding films in contention for the revered Golden Peacock Award. Among the exceptional lineup were 12 international and 3 Indian films, notably including Kantara, Sanaa, and Mirbeen.

The Golden Peacock Award, a symbol of excellence in filmmaking globally, stood as the pinnacle honor sought after by filmmakers at this prestigious event. A distinguished panel of jury members, featuring esteemed personalities from the cinema industry, such as Spanish Cinematographer Jose Luis Alcaine, French film producers Jerome Paillard and Catherine Dussart, Australian film producer Helen Leake, and acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, Chairperson of the Jury, meticulously evaluated the entries.

Endless Borders: Golden Peacock Award winner

Among the standout films, Endless Borders, directed by Abbas Amini, captivated audiences with its compelling narrative portraying omnipresent danger. The film delves into the resurgence of ethnic and tribal conflicts following the Taliban's rise in Afghanistan. Ahmad, an exiled Iranian teacher, forms a bond with a Hazara family from Afghanistan, exposing the harsh realities of prejudice and dogmatism in the region. The storyline unfolds as a forbidden love prompts Ahmad to confront the absence of love and courage in his own life.

Panchayat Season 2 Clinches Best OTT Award

The culmination of the festival, during its closing ceremony, witnessed the announcement of Panchayat Season 2 securing the prestigious Best OTT Award. Continuing the narrative from its first season, the series follows Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) in his role as the secretary of Phulera village. The TVF show garnered immense praise from both critics and audiences for its engaging storyline and performances.

Rishab Shetty Honored with Special Jury Award for Kantara

Actor-director-writer Rishab Shetty was acknowledged with the esteemed Special Jury Award during the 54th IFFI for his 2022 hit film Kantara. Dressed in traditional attire, Shetty graciously accepted the award, marking a significant recognition for his directorial and acting contributions to the blockbuster released on September 30. Upon its release, Kantara received positive acclaim from audiences for its engaging storyline and captivating visuals. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, the film portrays Shetty's character, a Kambala champion, entangled in a conflict with an upright Forest Range officer.

Michael Douglas Honored with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award

Renowned American actor and film producer Michael Douglas was honored with the esteemed Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the International Film Festival of India 2023. With a prolific career spanning decades, the 79-year-old actor has accumulated an impressive array of accolades, including two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Life Achievement Award. This recognition stands as another testament to his remarkable contributions to the world of cinema.

Stephan Komandarev Earns Silver Peacock for Best Director with Blaga's Lessons

Bulgarian Director Stephan Komandarev was honored with the prestigious Silver Peacock for Best Director for his compelling work on Blaga’s Lessons. The film delves into the intricacies of moral compromise confronted by Blaga, a widow grappling with the aftermath of falling prey to telephone scammers. The award, comprising Rs 15 lakh, a certificate, and the Silver Peacock medal, recognises the film's artistic merit.

Noteworthy Winners at IFFI 2023:

Endless Borders secures the prestigious Golden Peacock award

Stephan Komandarev receives the Silver Peacock for Best Director for Blaga’s Lessons

Pouria Rahimi Sam is honored with the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for his rich performance

Melanie Thierry bags the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) for her role in Party of Fools

Indian Filmmaker Rishab Shetty earns the Special Jury Award for Kantara

Reger Azad Kaya is recognized with the Award for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director for When the Seedlings Grow

Panchayat Season 2 secures the Best OTT Award

Michael Douglas is bestowed with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award

The curtains fell on the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa today, marking the culmination of this year's event. The closing ceremony took place at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Bambolim during the evening, drawing a gathering of esteemed film personalities and dignitaries. Over the span of nine days, the festival showcased a diverse selection of more than 270 films, boasting 13 World Premieres, 18 International Premieres, 62 Asia Premieres, and 89 India Premieres.