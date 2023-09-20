ICY ENCOUNTER AT AMBANI GANAPATI CELEBRATION NETIZENS CLAIM SHRADDHA KAPOOR INTENTIONALLY IGNORED RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna attended Ambani's Ganpati Puja event, sparking speculation about their equation with each other. The event was graced by a host of Bollywood A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh. Both Shraddha and Rashmika donned elegant outfits for the occasion, with Shraddha in a pearl white traditional outfit and Rashmika in an off-white saree, both looking stunning.

However, what caught the attention of netizens was an apparent icy encounter between the two actors. As they crossed paths outside the puja venue, Shraddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna seemingly ignored each other completely, a moment captured by paparazzi and shared widely on the internet hints so.

Fans quickly took notice of the apparent bad blood between Rashmika and Shraddha, with many speculating about the nature of their relationship. Some fans questioned whether Shraddha deliberately ignored Rashmika, while others expressed surprise that neither of them exchanged a simple greeting or smile. There were also those who came to the defense of the two actors, suggesting that they might not have recognized each other or were unfamiliar with each other's work.

On the film front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, in which she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She is also set to reprise her role in Stree 2. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has been making waves in the industry and will appear in the upcoming film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Her previous project was Sita Ramam, where she shared the screen with Mrunal Kulkarni and Dulquer Salman.

READ | SRK comes with family; Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan make hand-in-hand appearance; Atlee is all smile at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations