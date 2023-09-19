ICC WORLD CUP 2023 AFTER BIG B AND SACHIN TENDULKAR BCCI PRESENTS GOLDEN TICKET TO RAJINIKANTH

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday presented a special 'Golden Ticket' to screen icon Rajinikanth in anticipation of the upcoming the ICC World Cup 2023. The World Cup begins on October 5 when England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November.

Before Rajinikanth, BCCI presented Golden Ticket to Amitabh Bachchan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar earlier this month. Rajinikanth aka Thalaiva has been offered the rare honour of watching all matches from the special VIP stands for free. This Golden Ticket not only provides him entry to exciting matches but also a variety of luxuries befitting his illustrious stature.

BCCI took to X formerly known for Twitter to share a picture of Rajinikanth receiving Golden Ticket for ICC World Cup 2023. "The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! 🎬 The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture. We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence. 🌟 #GoldenTicket," reads the post on BCCI's X handle.

On the work front, Rajinikanth, who is basking in the success of his latest release Jailer has already commenced shooting for his upcoming film which is being helmed by Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel. He also has an action thriller coming up with Vikram helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj in the pipeline.

