ICC World Cup 2023: After Big B and Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI presents Golden Ticket to Rajinikanth
Published: 38 minutes ago
ICC World Cup 2023: After Big B and Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI presents Golden Ticket to Rajinikanth
Published: 38 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday presented a special 'Golden Ticket' to screen icon Rajinikanth in anticipation of the upcoming the ICC World Cup 2023. The World Cup begins on October 5 when England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November.
-
The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! 🎬— BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2023
The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and… pic.twitter.com/IgOSTJTcHR
Before Rajinikanth, BCCI presented Golden Ticket to Amitabh Bachchan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar earlier this month. Rajinikanth aka Thalaiva has been offered the rare honour of watching all matches from the special VIP stands for free. This Golden Ticket not only provides him entry to exciting matches but also a variety of luxuries befitting his illustrious stature.
-
A golden moment indeed!— Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 5, 2023
It was an absolute honour to present the golden ticket to the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri @SrBachchan on behalf of @BCCI.
We are all excited to have you with us at @ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023. 🏏🎉 #CricketWorldCup #BCCI https://t.co/FG6fpuq19j
-
🏏🇮🇳 An iconic moment for cricket and the nation!— BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2023
As part of our "Golden Ticket for India Icons" programme, BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt.
A symbol of cricketing excellence and national pride, Sachin Tendulkar's… pic.twitter.com/qDdN3S1t9q
BCCI took to X formerly known for Twitter to share a picture of Rajinikanth receiving Golden Ticket for ICC World Cup 2023. "The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! 🎬 The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture. We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence. 🌟 #GoldenTicket," reads the post on BCCI's X handle.
-
Honoured to present the golden ticket to the unparalleled cinematic icon, Shri @rajinikanth! His charisma knows no bounds and his passion for cricket is well-known. Delighted to welcome Thalaiva as our distinguished guest at the @ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023! Let the magic begin!… https://t.co/ku4EBrFAjE— Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 19, 2023
On the work front, Rajinikanth, who is basking in the success of his latest release Jailer has already commenced shooting for his upcoming film which is being helmed by Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel. He also has an action thriller coming up with Vikram helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj in the pipeline.
READ | Watch: Rajinikanth meets Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, latter stuns actor with Sivaji The Boss move