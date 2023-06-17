IBRAHIM ALI KHAN ATTENDS ADIPURUSH SCREENING WITH SAIF AND TAIMUR NETIZENS CURIOUS ABOUT HIS HOODIE WORTH OVER RS 2 LAKH

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted with his two sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on Friday night in Mumbai for the Adipurush screening. Now, a video of the father and sons reaching for the theatrical screening on the first day of the film's release has been making the rounds on the internet. After the video surfaced, the netizens are curious about Ibrahim's hoodie, which is worth over Rs 2 lakh.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Saif could be seen stepping out of his car with a casual look. He opted for a sky blue t-shirt and jeans. The actor flashed a thumbs-up sign at the paparazzi upon seeing them. His son Taimur was seen walking close to his nannies. While, Saif's eldest son Ibrahim, who sported a black hoodie from Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan's clothing brand D'YAVOL X, caught the netizen's attention.

Netizens seemingly couldn't resist but discuss Ibrahim's highly expensive hoodie. A social media user commented, "Is jacket ki agr main apne papa se boli to 2 lakh to nahi par 2 laat zarur pad sakti hai (If I ask my father for this jacket, he may not give me 2 lakhs but I may definitely get 2 kicks)." Another wrote, "Bhai meri 750 wala hoodie ise acha look deti he (Brother my 750 hoodie gives it a good look)." One more user wrote, "Aryan Khan brand."

Meanwhile, Om Raut's Adipurush, which hit the theatres on Friday, received mixed reviews. While fans have been gushing about it, critics have expressed their dissatisfaction with the movie. The film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It turned out to be the widest release in India this year in both 2D and 3D formats and in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.