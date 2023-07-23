Hyderabad: Palak, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and actor Raja Chaudhary, has made headlines for her suspected love angle with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Saturday, the couple was seen going to a movie. Interestingly, while leaving the theatre, Ibrahim was seen carrying Palak's jacket, further igniting romance rumours.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, is reportedly dating Palak Tiwari. According to a paparazzo, the rumoured pair went to see Greta Gerwig's Barbie at a theatre. A video of Ibrahim holding Palak's jacket has gone viral on the internet as he made an exit after the show was over.

A paparazzo posted the duo's footage to Instagram with the caption, "Barbie Fans? Yes, yes, and yes!! Today, our crew photographed Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Khan at the PVR. "Did you watch Barbie?" What drew the attention of netizens, though, was Ibrahim holding his rumoured girlfriend's jacket after the movie night.

The video garnered mixed reactions from the netizens. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote: "Model couple! They are so gorgeous." Another one wrote: "Hum tum movie 2 👍... good for this?" Another one commented: "They are young guys it's completely Okay..give them privacy.🙏"

Ibrahim and Palak were dressed casually and twinned in black for their film outing. In a black crop top, blazer and black trousers, the actress looked magnificent. Her rumoured lover, Ibrahim, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt and a black shirt.

When asked about her frequent trips with Ibrahim and the allegations about their relationship, Palak denied dating him. "Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life," Palak revealed adding, "This is a pivotal year for me. I don't pay attention to these rumours because it's part of my job. I'd rather concentrate on my work. While love can never be calculated or foreseen, work is in first gear for me right now."

On the work front, Palak served as an assistant director on Antim: The Final Truth, a film starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. She made her acting debut in Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan worked on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as an assistant director.

Also read: Here's what Palak Tiwari has to say on dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan