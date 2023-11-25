I WILL BE REPORTING PARINEETI CHOPRA WARNS FAN PAGES FOR PUTTING FAKE QUOTES USING HER NAME

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has expressed her displeasure regarding the fake quotes attributed to her by fan clubs supporting other artistes. She has issued a warning, indicating her intention to take action against these fan clubs, although she has not specified the exact circumstances.

On Saturday, the Ishaqzaade actor took to her Instagram Story to address the fan clubs. She penned down a note stating, "I am seeing fan pages putting out quotes in favour of their artistes, using my name. These are fake. I have given no interviews/quotes about anyone, congratulating them or appreciating them. I am watching and will be reporting to you. Also - get your facts checked first! A little Googling never hurt anyone (followed by a smile emoji)."

Initially, Parineeti was signed on to portray the character of Geetanjali in Animal, an upcoming gangster film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, she later decided to opt-out, leading to the casting of Rashmika Mandanna in her place. The film will also feature Ranbir Kapoor, alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor.

Next, Parineeti is set to appear in Imtiaz Ali's period musical Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, who will portray the renowned Punjabi singer. Her most recent film was Mission Raniganj, a survival drama by Tinu Suresh Desai, in which she acted alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie hit the theatres last month.

Parineeti recently tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. Their grand wedding ceremony took place in Udaipur in September. Reports suggest that they first met while studying in London and rekindled their relationship last year.