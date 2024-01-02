I WAS SO CRAZY KARAN JOHAR SAYS HE ALMOST KILLED RANI MUKERJI AND SHAH RUKH KHAN

Hyderabad: Karan Johar is known for taking good care of actors. The filmmaker, however, recently disclosed that he almost 'killed' Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji while shooting for their 2006 released Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Recalling an incident from shooting the Tumhi Dekho Naa song, Johar revealed his desire for a rain sequence in -14 degrees, a decision that could have been perilous for SRK and Rani due to the freezing temperatures.

Speaking of a similar scenario while shooting Tum Kya Mile with Alia, Karan in a recent interview with a digital platform highlighted her resilience despite wearing delicate chiffon sarees in extremely cold conditions. Karan's concern for Alia's well-being prompted reactions from Rani Mukerji who too was present during the interview. Reflecting on her past experience during the Tumhi Dekho Naa song, Rani stated how the cold affected her despite no inquiries about her comfort at the time.

Rani recollected, "I was wearing a red saree in that song (Tumhi Dekho Naa), and I actually froze. I couldn’t walk. And one of my cousins, who was also AD-ing him, Ayan (Mukerji), he had to literally carry me to my car, because I had frozen… If you see the song, in the lip-sync, my lips are frozen. I’m trying to sing it, and it looks sensuous, but it’s not sensuous actually."