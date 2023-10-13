I TEND TO AGREE SABA AZAD REACTS TO TROLLS AS ONE SUGGEST THERAPY ANOTHER CALLS HER MAD

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan's multi-hyphenate ladylove Saba Azad has recently set tongues wagging, thanks to her electrifying performance at the Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi. Since Wednesday, the netizens have set social media abuzz with comments on Saba's latest runway appearance. Some couldn't help but fall head over heels for her sensational dance moves, while a handful of trolls decided to rain on her parade, unleashing unsavory comments.

Seemingly unfazed by the virtual hate, Saba took to her Instagram Stories to address these digital demons. She not only clapped back at the negativity but also exposed the naysayers. The trolls took potshots at her and even compared her to the dashing Hrithik Roshan, her rumored beau.

In response to a user's distasteful remark which read, "Are u mad," Saba served a dose of sass, asserting that she must indeed be "mad" to wake up every day in a world brimming with relentless hate. "I really must be, to keep waking up everyday in the wake the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on – I must be mad cause maybe the world is actually just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens adding nothing but hate into the world – that’s your legacy, that’s what you’re gonna leave behind :) chew on that buddy!!" wrote Saba.

Saba Azad reacts to trolls

Another troll went a step further and suggested Saba, "You need therapy." To this, she gracefully replied, "Why yes, sir/madam spud!! I tend to agree and I get it on the regular as should everyone else for existing in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it!! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others :)"

Saba Azad reacts to trolls