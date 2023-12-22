Hyderabad: The 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the finalists in ten different categories on Friday. The films 12th Fail by Vikrant Massey and 2018 by Tovino Thomas were competing for a spot on the Oscars 2024 shortlist for Best International Feature Film. India, however, was once again let down as it couldn't secure a spot in the 15 foreign features that moved on to the next stage. Now, with the list out in the open, 2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph has reacted to the heartbreaking news.

The Tovino-starring film 2018, helmed by Jude Anthany Joseph, was inspired by the extraordinary rainfall and floods that struck Kerala in 2018. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a lengthy note apologising to his admirers and well-wishers on failing to grab a spot in the final Oscars 2024 list of foreign feature films. Sharing the list of the films moving forward, he wrote: "Greetings, everyone. The Oscar shortlist has been unveiled, and regrettably, our film “2018- Everyone Is A Hero” did not secure a spot among the final 15 films out of the 88 international language films from across the globe. I sincerely apologize to all my well-wishers and supporters for disappointing you all. Nevertheless, the opportunity to represent India in this competition has been a dream-like journey that I will cherish for a lifetime."

The official Indian submission for the 96th Academy Awards' Best Foreign Language Film- the Malayalam survival drama - 2018: Everyone is a Hero lost on the list by films such as Japan's The Zone of Interest directed by Jonathan Glazer, France's The Taste of Things directed by Tran Anh Hung, Mexico's Totem directed by Lila Aviles, and Finland's Fallen Leaves directed by Aki Kaurismaki, among many others.

The official Malayalam entries for the Oscars prior to 2018 were the films Guru (1997), Adaminte Makan Abu (2011), and Jallikattu (2019). However, none of these films received a nomination. Though India is out of the race for the Oscars in 2024, the Jharkhand gangrape case film To Kill A Tiger is in the running for Best Documentary. It is a compelling documentary that explores the terrifying Jharkhand gangrape case, directed by Nisha Pahuja, a Toronto-based documentary filmmaker.

The nominations are put to a vote from January 11 to January 16, while the Academy Award nominees are then formally announced on January 23. The final vote, which will occur from February 22 to February 27, will then precede the 96th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 10.