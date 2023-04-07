I LOVE YOU AND I KNOW YOU LOVE ME ADITI RAO HYDARI AS SHE SHARES PICTURE WITH SIDDHARTH AND DARLING PEEPS

Hyderabad: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari had a plus-one at the premiere of her series Jubilee on Thursday night. The actor, who made heads turn in an all-black ensemble, was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth at the Jubilee premiere in Mumbai. Aditi on Friday took to social media to share a picture with Siddharth and her 'darling peeps' from Jubilee premiere night.

Taking to Instagram, Aditi shared a picture wherein she is seen posing with Siddharth and other friends. Sharing the picture with her close ones, Aditi wrote, "This is us! Most beloved’s ❤️ Thank you my darling peeps… I love you and I know you love me! #Humsaathsaathhain 🥰 Ps- missing some hoomans in our vanfie❤️."

Aditi and Siddharth are reportedly dating for nearly two years. They often feature on each other's social media feeds but are yet to confirm dating rumours. Siddharth's presence at the Jubilee premiere set tongues wagging but the duo was seemingly far from bothered about the speculations around their personal lives.

Pictures and videos of Aditi and Siddharth from the Jubilee premiere have surfaced online and need we say the duo looked adorable together? While posing for the pictures, Aditi was seen blushing as paps said, "Kya baat hai ek saath? Lovely jodi"

Cupid is said to have struck Aditi and Siddharth on the sets of their Telugu film Maha Samundram in 2021. On Aditi's 36th birthday, Siddharth also shared an unseen picture with his ladylove on social media. Aditi was earlier married to actor Satyadeep Mishra while Siddharth too had a failed marriage with Meghna Narayan.