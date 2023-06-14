I KNOW YOURE THERE SARA ALI KHAN PENS HEARTFELT NOTE IN MEMORY OF SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Mumbai On Sushant Singh Rajput s 3rd death anniversary his costar Sara Ali Khan penned down a sweet note for the late actor and recollected the Kedarnath memories Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput s untimely demise on June 14 2020 left a void in the heart of his fans and family members On Tuesday the Atrangi Re actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from the shoot diaries of her film Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput along with a heartfelt noteIn the note she mentioned how she had her first moments with the late actor Sharing throwback pictures from their first movie together she wrote On our way to Kedarnath for the first time On my way to shoot for the first time And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again But somewhere between action cut sunrise rivers clouds moonlight Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you re there Keep shining amongst your stars From Kedarnath to Andromeda Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in her 2018 flick Kedarnath directly by Abhishek Kapoor The plot of the movie was based on the devastating floods which occured in Uttarakhand in 2013 The film was an interfaith love story between a wealthy Hindu girl played by Sara and a pithoo Muslim boy played by Sushant Sushant walked long distances with Sara on his back as a requirement for the filmThe actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies The CBI was brought to investigate the actor s death from various angles Post demise his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor s telescope books guitar and other personal thingsSushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and was known for his kind gesture and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success MS Dhoni The Untold Story His last bigscreen appearance was Chhichhore which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hitThe actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra s Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel The Fault in our stars the film went for an OTT release ANIAlso read Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary Rhea Chakraborty s remembrance post for late beau is about infinite love and longing