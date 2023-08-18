Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut has always been in the news for speaking her mind. However, her candid and bold nature has often landed her in legal trouble. But not this time! In a twist, Pakistani actress Somy Ali was all praises for the actor's outspokenness and truthfulness. Now, Kangana has shared Somy Ali's video excerpt and replied with a powerful message.

In the video, Somy revealed that she admires the Tanu Weds Manu actor for being the only actress who speaks her mind and stands for the truth. Somy further emphasised that Kangana is not afraid to tell the truth and shed light on the industry's problematic areas.

I have your voice: Kangana Ranaut responds to Somy Ali bowing to her honesty and grit

The Queen actress shared Somy's video on social media with the caption, "I have the spirit and wings of all those who endured silently before me...I have your voice that was never heard, I have your truth that was never told."

Prior to this, Kangana had lauded actor John Abraham, saying: "I may have said a lot about negative people in the film industry, but I must never forget those who are absolutely genuine and inspiring." The 'Manikarnika went on to say: "I worked with John and I don't have the words to convey how incredible he is, yet many people may be unaware of it because he refuses to pay the media to trumpet his praises." Kangana and John worked together in the 2013 film Shootout at Wadala.

On the professional front, she is set to feature in and direct Emergency, which will be released on November 24, 2023. She'll also be in Chandramukhi 2, wherein she will play a dancer in the king's court recognised for her beauty and dancing abilities.

