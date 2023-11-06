I AM NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP TARA SUTARIA BREAKS SILENCE ON BREAKUP WITH AADAR JAIN

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria, known for her role in Heropanti 2, has put an end to the long-standing rumours surrounding her relationship with actor Aadar Jain. Tara Sutaria has recently confirmed the rumours in an interview by admitting that she is currently not involved with anyone.

Tara disclosed during her conversation with a newswire that her romantic bond with Aadar has come to an end and shared an update on her current relationship status by declaring, "I am not in a relationship." Sources indicate that Tara and Aadar have decided to split amicably while choosing to maintain their friendship despite no longer being romantically involved.

For the unversed, Aadar is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain. Reema Jain, who is the daughter of the late Raj Kapoor, holds this familial connection to the Bollywood film industry. While Aadar made his mark in Bollywood with his debut film Qaidi Band in 2017, Tara ventured into the industry with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. During their time together, Tara and Aadar were frequently seen attending birthday parties and festival celebrations within the Kapoor family. Their relationship became official in August 2020 when Tara posted a picture on Aadar's birthday.

Tara was recently papped alongside Kartik Aaryan in Mumbai, sparking rumours of a potential relationship between the two. Their pictures, dressed in matching pink outfits and posing together, soon became viral on social media platforms.

On the professional front, Tara is currently busy promoting her forthcoming movie Apurva, which features Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav in negative roles. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the flick is scheduled for release on November 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar.