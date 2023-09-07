HYPE IS UNREAL JAWAN CRAZE GRIPS AS SHAH RUKH KHAN FANS CELEBRATE OUTSIDE THEATRES AHEAD OF RELEASE

Hyderabad: Amid the increasing Jawan fever that’s taking over the country, several videos have surfaced online with SRK fans going berserk at the film's release. Many videos show Shah Rukh Khan fans lining outside theatres all set to welcome King Khan on the big screen after the euphoric Pathaan. Fans thronged to First Day First Show for as early as 6 AM in many parts of the country.

Videos on social media are proof of the Jawan craze that has gripped the entire country. The mass hysteria is quite evident from the videos shared online. SRK's dedicated fan page SRK Universe shared multiple videos of fans bursting crackers, attempting dahi handi on the occasion of Janmashtami outside a theatre and dancing to the beats of dhol.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan wrote: "I have never seen this kind of craze for any movie star 💥⚡Amazing, Unbelievable 💥🥳 Mass celebration is going on everywhere 🚩#Jawan" Another one chimed in saying: "Oh my goodness. This is unbelievable 🔥 #Jawan"

Describing the mad scenes, one wrote: "Jawan's show has been kept in Champaran at 5 in the morning, sir, how did you like it? HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen! 🔥🔥🔥" Jawan tickets have shatterd many of the previous records. A Shah Rukh Khan fan highlighting ticket sales wrote: "#Jawan tickets sold On Book my show App for weekend 1st Sept - 2.53 Lakh, 2nd Sept- 1.81 Lakh, 3rd Sept- 1.82 Lakh, 4th Sept- 2.01 lakh, 5th Sept - 2.85 Lakh, 6th Sept - 5.46 lakh Total= 16.50Lakh unprecedented Earth shattering 💥💥💥💥"

The Jawan wave is all set to re-write history as fans throng to theatres for shows as early as 5:45 AM in the morning in some parts of Mumbai. Sharing videso from the venue, a social media user wrote: "The hype is unreal 💯🔥The Celibration The craze for SRK Feel The Storm Guy's The Tsunami Has Arrived 🔥"

Sharing a glimpse of Dahi handi celebrations, a user tweeted: "Scaling new heights of fandom! SRKians celebrate #Janmashtami with a twist- Fans 'dahi handi' salute to King Khan! Salami from all of us! ❤️🤩" Another one tweeted: "THE JAWAN STORM HAS ARRIVED! At Gaeity Galaxy for the FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW at 6 AM! History is being re-written once again after PATHAAN! Mammoth Celebrations begin ❤️🔥"

Previously, numerous towns such as Mumbai, Motihari in Bihar, and Kolkata in West Bengal organised screenings as early as 5 a.m. to meet the growing demand for cinephiles. However, Raiganj, a city in West Bengal, has already overtaken all other cities and scheduled a show at 2.15 a.m. The enormous response to Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film underlines the star's popularity in the country.

Prior to this, there were reports of fans queuing outside theaters at 2AM to book tickets for the SRK starrer. Moreover, not only just his fans, actors have also joined the Jawan craze with South superstar Mahesh Babu extending wishes to the team and expressed his desire to watch the film with his family.

The Pathaan actor will appear in several avatars in the film. It's still unknown if SRK will play a hero or a villain in the film. However, the actor did reveal information about his character, stating that he plays simple man performing extraordinary things.

