Hyderabad: Sunny Deol will be next seen in the sequel of his 2001 hit 'Gadar'. While promoting the film 'Gadar 2', the actor-politician shares his views on the Hindi Film Industry becoming a hotbed for drug abuse. Deol stated that these incidents get highlighted due to the industry being in constant limelight.

In a recent media interview, Deol was questioned about the media religiously covering the abuse of drugs in Bollywood. To which he responded, "Sada hua Bollywood nahi hai, sade hue insaan hai. Aur vo kis field me nahi hai, ye bataiye. Businessman ho, sportsman ho, jaha latt lagi hui hu, vo charo taraf hai. Hum glamour vale hai to unhe humare pe ungli uthane maza ata hai (Bollywood is not a rotten place, it's the people. These things happen in every field. But because of the glamour around our industry, it's easy for people to point fingers at us)."

In October 2021, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested in a drugs-related case from a Goa-bound cruise ship. Following several court appearances and almost four weeks after the arrest, Aryan was eventually granted bail by the court. In the year 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death caused outrage among his fans, who began calling out the 'industry insiders', claiming they indulged in regular drug abuse.

In an older interview, Deol mentioned, "I’ve abstained from alcohol, drugs and parties all my life. I religiously workout and follow a certain discipline. Probably, that has helped me feel and look healthy. Over the years I’ve realised that you cannot control everything. My father is the head of the family but being his eldest son I have to manage the family. I’ve been a big brother to my brother Bobby, cousin Abhay and a responsible father to my sons Karan and Rajveer. Yes, certain things do upset me."

Gadar 2 will hit the big screen on August 11, and the film has retained its cast from the original and will be featuring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles.

Also read: Sushmita Sen unfazed by 'gold digger' remarks, says her personal life is 'nobody's business'