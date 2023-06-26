HUMBLE DURING PROMOTIONS TO KNOWS MIDDLE CLASS VALUES NETIZENS FIGHT IT OUT AS KARTIK AARYAN TRAVELS ECONOMY CLASS

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan is presently busy promoting his forthcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which he co-stars alongside Kiara Advani. He was recently photographed flying economy class on an IndiGo flight, which has now left the internet divided. Some people on the internet believe it was a PR trick, while others feel the actor is rooted in his middle-class values.

A paparazzo account shared Kartik's footage with the caption: "Is this for reall!!! Kartik Aaryan is enjoying his travel today in the economy class of an IndiGo airline; the passengers are quite fortunate." Kartik was seen sporting a bright blue shirt with denim in the video.

Kartik's video from inside the plane looking for his seat in economy class has gone viral after it was uploaded by the paparazzo on Instagram. The footage has garnered a lot of views as netizens opine their theories behind Kartik ditching business class. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote: "This is the only way left for movie promotion..." Another one commented: "Very humble during promotions perhaps." Netizens believe this was a gimmick to promote his upcoming flick Satyaprem Ki Katha.

However, fans of the actor strongly disagree with the narrative. Supporting the actor's humble nature, one wrote: "He always travel in Economy Class....knows his Middle Class Values." Another one wrote: He mostly travels like this only, there is nothing new in it." Reacting to the negative comments, a fan wrote: "People can't digest kindness. Anyways we should ignore such people!"

Meanwhile, Kiara too arrived at the Mumbai airport at the same time, and it appears she was not travelling economy class. However, this isn't the first time a Bollywood celebrity has been discovered travelling in the economy section. Kriti Sanon also chose to travel in economy class in April.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing the role of Satyaprem (Sattu) in Satyaprem Ki Katha, while the role of Katha will be essayed by Kiara. The film will be released in theatres on June 29. The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans, which also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in key roles.

