Hyderabad: The first track from the upcoming film Animal- Hua Main featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna was dropped on Wednesday. Apart from Ranbir and Rashmika, the film also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in important roles. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2023 and so was the first love track.

The song Hua Main simply showcases Ranbir and Rashmika's sizzling chemistry, which is guaranteed to keep fans fascinated. The song Hua Main from the upcoming film Animal depicts Ranbir and Rashmika's wedding journey. From Ranbir teaching his love interest how to fly a plane to the two locking lips in front of the family, the song is a testament to their strong connection. The two can be seen tenderly kissing each other on every occasion through out the song.

Later in the video, the two take to snowy landscapes and get married in front of a Lord Shiva statue. In the song, Kapoor looks like a heartthrob with his clean-shaved intense appearance, while Rashmika radiates charm and glow as a newlywed. Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics, while Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam have sung the song.

Hua Main depicts the two leads' soaring chemistry as the pair takes on a plane. Ranbir in one scene is shown in only a towel, which sure is going to take his fans back in time to his debut film Sawariya because of the famous towel scene, while Rashmika changes into a saree.

Animal is filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood film after the controversial Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 1. It was originally intended to be released in August, but due to scheduling conflicts with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG2, and Rajinikanth's Jailer, the filmmaker postponed the date.