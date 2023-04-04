Mumbai: In a picture that is doing rounds of the internet Hrithik Roshan is seen holding his girlfriend Saba Azad's stilettoes. The viral image is from Hrithik and Saba's stunning appearance at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai last week.

At the Ambani event, Saba opted for a saree-gown custom-made for her by designer Amit Aggarwal. When the couturier and his muse met at the NMACC gala, they clicked a picture together which was later shared by Amit on his Instagram handle. Saba and Amit's picture together from the Ambani event also captured Hrithik engrossed in conversation with someone in the background. Soon after Amit shared the picture, it went viral for a reason he must have not imagined.

Netizens were quick to spot Hrithik holding a glittery pair of heels in the picture shared by Amit. It seems the actor was holding Saba's heels as she wanted to relax her calf muscles a bit. Mr. Roshan's sweet gesture has his female fans drooling as he sets the "bar too high" for guys. Fans have flooded Amit's comment section lauding Hrithik for holding Saba's heels. A fan wrote, "Also love how @hrithikroshan is oh so casually holding those sandals! 👌" while another said, "Best part here is Hrithik holding her sandals ❤️❤️."

On the work front, Hrithik has Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama Fighter coming up with Deepika Padukone. He will also return as Kabir Dhaliwal in the second installment of War. The makers of Yash Raj Films have roped in Ayan Mukerji to helm the film which will be an extension of their spy universe.