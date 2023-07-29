Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has lauded Infosys founder Narayan Murthy for criticizing actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. In an old video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, Murthy could be seen talking about how Kareena ignored her fans on a flight, which he was on as well.

He talked about the incident and shared that he was surprised to see the Jab We Met actor not responding to her fans. Murthy said, "The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and they said 'hello'. She didn't even bother to react. I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute, that's all they were expecting."

Coming in support of Kareena, Murthy's wife Sudha said that she has a million admirers and that she must have been tired. However, Murthy said that it was not the issue. "The issue is that when somebody shows affection, I think you can also show it back, in however cryptic manner you can. I think that is very important. Anyway, these are all ways to reduce your ego, that's all," he said.

The video was also shared on a news portal's Instagram handle, where Sussanne praised Narayan Murthy. She wrote, "Well said Mr Murthy (added clapping hands emojis)." On the work front, Kareena and Hrithik have collaborated in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Yaadein, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, and Mujhse Dosti Karoge among others.