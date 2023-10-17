Hyderabad: It’s been 12 years since the adventure drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif released in theatres. On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar shared a selfie on his official Instagram handle donning a similar look as in the film. However, more than his look, it was his ZNMD co-star Hrithik Roshan's comment that caught the attention of the netizens.

Farhan, whose account name reads faroutakhtar, shared a special selfie with a caption that said: "The Imraan look comes full circle. What say @zoieakhtar ..? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip .. 😉" His post hinted at a possible reunion or sequel to the film as he posted the same look and gave a shoutout to the film's director Zoya Akhtar. Adding buzz around a possible sequel on the cards, Hrithik commented: "Lesssss goooooo!!!! 🕺🏻" As soon as the post was uploaded, the fans and industry friends flooded the comment section. Many were in awe as the post invoked memories of the film.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara featured an ensemble cast that included Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, and Naseeruddin Shah. Even today, the film is regarded as one of the most popular films of the Hindi film industry. The film's plot centred around three friends who went on a road trip and engaged in risky activities that each friend had chosen. This included racing the bulls, skydiving, scuba diving, and attending the Tomatina festival.