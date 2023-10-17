Hyderabad: Taking the fitness bar to new heights, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared then-and-now pictures of his body transformation from August to October, leaving his fans in awe of his dedication and physical journey. Expressing gratitude towards those who supported him, Hrithik's remarkable transformation has left a lasting impression. His girlfriend, Saba Azad, also lauded his accomplishment, describing his resilience as 'unreal'.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Hrithik dropped a collage to showcase his incredible body transformation journey, comparing pictures from August to October. In his caption, he acknowledged the five-week journey and wrote, "5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post-shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees, back, ankles, shoulders, and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance."

The actor also highlighted the challenges he faced, including saying "NO" to important commitments and adjusting his sleep routine. He credited the unwavering support of his girlfriend Saba Azad, who is 'like-minded in thoughts and action'. Hrithik further expressed his gratitude towards his mentor, Mr. Kris Gethin, and his invaluable team, particularly Swapneel Hazare.

Concluding his post, Hrithik emphasized that his physical transformations are often driven by the demands of his movie characters, and he thrives on challenges. However, he stressed that his self-worth is not dependent on any specific physique.