HRITHIK ROSHAN UNWINDS IN ARGENTINA WITH WINTER GIRL SABA AZAD SUSSANNE KHAN REVISITS BEST SUMMER MEMORIES FT ARSLAN GONI

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying a delightful vacation in the beautiful city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, accompanied by his girlfriend Saba Azad. Another couple from tinselville, who is making headlines with holiday diaries, is Hrithik's former wife Sussanne Khan, and her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Hrithik recently shared a glimpse of his romantic getaway with Saba on his Instagram, where he referred to his ladylove as his "winter girl." In a heartwarming selfie, Hrithik exuded his signature charm, donning a stylish blue T-shirt and a black jacket paired with a trendy baseball cap, while Saba looked elegant in a chic black overcoat, her curly hair cascading gracefully on both sides.

Hrithik and Saba's endearing social media posts give a sneak peek into their blossoming relationship, capturing their special moments and shared experiences. Fans have been eagerly following their journey as they continue to paint the town red together, gracing various parties and gatherings as a couple.

Earlier, Saba took to her Instagram Stories to share interesting snapshots from their vacation. She shared a picture of Hrithik, his ever-charming self, sitting at a restaurant in casual black attire, which she affectionately captioned, "My Hippo Heart :)." In another delightful selfie, the duo sported winter caps, adding to the coziness of their vacation.

While Hrithik Roshan is making cherished memories with Saba, his former wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan, is also enjoying a splendid holiday with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni. Sussanne and Arslan have never hesitated to showcase their affection for each other on social media, offering glimpses of their loving relationship.

On Wednesday, Sussanne shared an enchanting montage video of their dreamy summer vacation in America and Mexico, capturing joyful moments of dancing, indulging in delectable treats, and cherishing time with loved ones. She expressed her gratitude for the remarkable experiences in the video caption, "A lioness who lives with compassion shall always receive it. For the best Summer ever..2023 P.S This is what I was made for," adding the soulful tune "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish in the background.

While Hrithik's personal lives are garnering attention, the talented actor also has some exciting projects lined up on the professional front. Fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming films, Fighter and War 2. In Fighter, Hrithik shares the screen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor The film is set to be the first installment in an exhilarating aerial action franchise. On the other hand, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, boasts an ensemble cast, including Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

