HRITHIK ROSHAN TO RELEASE TEASER OF TOVINO THOMAS ARM

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will release the teaser of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), the much-awaited pan-India film, on Friday. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. This is going to be Tovino's first pan-India film and will be releasing on a grand note.

Hrithik, for the first time, will be unveiling the teaser of a southern film and the team of ARM is excited about it. The teaser will be out on May 19 at 7 pm. Tovino Thomas has become popular across the country with Minnal Murali, a superhero film. The actor is grateful to Hrithik for lending his support and agreeing to release the teaser. Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, ARM spans multiple timelines. Tovino has played three characters in the movie.

Speaking of Hrithik's work projects, he will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Fighter. It will be India's first aerial action film. The film will also be the first time that Hrithik will share screen space with Deepika Padukone. The film is tipped to cater to a global audience with a story deeply that is rooted in India. Anil Kapoor would also feature in a pivotal role in the action flick. Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the project.

Sharing details about his character, Akshay said, "It's an honour to be playing the part of someone who has served the nation. My character is a tribute to all those real-life heroes who have fought for their country. As actors, we might imitate their actions, but the grit and courage that they would have shown in real-life situations are unfathomable. All thanks to the director Siddharth and Mamta Anand for picking me for the part."

Presented by Viacom18 studios in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, Fighter is set to release on January 25, 2024. (With agency inputs)