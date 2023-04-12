Hyderabad: An old video of Hrithik Roshan has emerged online wherein the actor is seen candidly talking about remarriage post his divorce from his wife Sussanne Khan. Hrithik and Sussane got hooked in 2000 and divorced in 2014. The Koi mil gaya actor is currently dating actor Saba Azad and rumours are rife that the two might get hitched soon.

In a 2017 interview, Hrithik was questioned about how he handled his split from Sussanne and whether or not it was harder for them because of the spotlight. "I wouldn't want to take this one aspect and say yes, it's tougher for a celebrity because there are so many other things where a celebrity has an advantage," Hrithik had said. Hrithik also discussed how his stance on second marriages might evolve over time.

He'd stated, "I can't imagine getting remarried right now. I feel satisfied and content. There hasn't been any current consideration of that. Human needs are not many, I've found. Being independent and self-sufficient is possible most of the time. But once more, nobody is certain. Even your own words cannot be trusted to be true. I might say something different in two years. And growth resides in that contradiction."

Hrithik Roshan had previously stated that he has grown to have a great deal of faith in life. A situation might appear to be one thing, but it could also result in something else. My greatest victories have all occurred in this way. I think of myself as a great dancer today. But it all began with a doctor telling me I would never be able to dance again. It caused me to cry. He claimed that I had scoliosis in my back and knee rheumatism. There are numerous instances of this.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan wed in December 2000, and a few years later, they welcomed a child. Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, their two sons, were born in 2006 and 2008, respectively. Actor Arslan Goni and Sussanne are now together.

