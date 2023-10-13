HRITHIK ROSHAN TAKES METRO TO SAVE BACK FOR THE ACTION SHOOT OBLIGES COMMUTERS WITH PICTURES

Hyderabad: Superstar Hrithik Roshan delighted his followers with pictures as he took a different mode of transportation to work. Despite owning several luxurious cars, the actor chose the metro for his morning commute and shared his experience with his fans on Instagram.

In his post, he expressed his gratitude for the warmth and kindness of the people he met during his metro journey and how the experience was both enjoyable and efficient, helping him beat the heat and avoid traffic, and most importantly "saving back for an action shoot" for which he was heading.

Hrithik Roshan's decision to leave his luxury car behind and embrace public transportation in Mumbai pleasantly surprised his fans. During his metro ride, he took the time to interact with his admirers, even posing for selfies with elderly women, showcasing his down-to-earth nature and approachability. This gesture of a Bollywood star traveling like an ordinary person was greatly appreciated by his fans.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan wrapped up shooting for the movie Fighter in Italy alongside Deepika Padukone, with reports of them filming a dance sequence that quickly went viral on social media. Hrithik also caused a sensation online with a candid selfie that highlighted his signature charm.