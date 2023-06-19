HRITHIK ROSHAN STORMS SOCIAL MEDIA WITH SHIRTLESS PICTURE FANS WANT ALEXA TO PLAY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKES IM BRINGING SEXY BACK

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has one of the most athletic bodies in the industry and he always works hard to keep himself in shape. On Monday, the actor set the internet ablaze after he dropped a shirtless picture of himself showing his back to the camera. He shared the picture as a treat to his fans while flaunting his chiseled body.

Sharing his picture on his Instagram handle, Hrithik wrote in the caption, "Back Day." In the picture, he can be seen shirtless showcasing his back. He is dressed in a black cap and black trousers. As soon as he posted the picture, his fans swarmed to the comment section and showered him with love and compliments.

Commenting on Hrithik's post a fan wrote, "Alexa play: I’m bringing Sexy Back🔥," which is Justin Timberlake's song released in 2006. Lauding Hrithik's love for fitness, another fan wrote, "Body aisi banao ki 4 log dekhte reh jaye." A user commented, "You are the most handsome and humble person in this world really I m ur very big fan." One more wrote, "49 ki age me bhi Body ko aise maintain Karo ki log dekhke confuse ho jaye." An Instagram user wrote, "Hottest Hrithik Roshan Sir."

Also read: YRF ropes in Kiara Advani for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer War 2

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the action thriller film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. Coming up next for Hrithik is Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Fighter is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. Besides this, he also has Ayan Mukerji's War 2 with Jr NTR in the pipeline.