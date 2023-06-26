HRITHIK ROSHAN SHARES FIRST LOOK FROM FIGHTER NETIZENS CALL IT INDIAN VERSION OF TOP GUN MAVERICK

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan kickstarted the week on an exciting note. The actor treated his fans with first look from his upcoming film Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone. Fighter will be the first aerial action drama ever made in India.

Taking to social media, Hrithik shared his first look from Fighter wherein he is seen in uniform. The silhouette-ish image features Hrithik's back facing the camera as he reaches out to a fighter plane. Sharing the image, Hrithik wrote, "#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter."

Soon after Hrithik shared his Fighter first look, fans swarmed his comment section with heart and fire emojis. Meanwhile, Hrithik's first look from Fighter also reminded a section of social media users of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. Reacting to Hrihtik's post a user wrote, "Indian version of Top Gun: Maverick loading," while another requested, "Plz Top Gun ka remake mat kardena (Please don't end up making Top Gun remake)."

On the other hand, fans of Hrihtik are beaming with excitement. Commenting on Hrithik's post, a fan wrote, "Hottest pilot ever," while another chimed in, "Oh boy...!" His fans seemingly can't keep their calm and were curious to know when the Fighter teaser and trailer will be out.

Hrithik underwent rigorous physical training for the film. He has been working very hard on his physique under the guidance of fitness trainer Kris Gethin. Hrithik and Kris worked for more than 6 months to acquire the physicality that his role demanded.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.