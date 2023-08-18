HRITHIK ROSHAN SABA AZAD EXUDE COUPLE GOALS AS THEY WALK HAND IN HAND AT MUMBAI AIRPORT

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is having a great time in both his professional and personal life. The prominent actor was most recently seen in the crime drama Vikram Vedha, which was released in 2022 and received critical acclaim for his outstanding performance. In his personal life, Hrithik Roshan is in a committed relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad.

The much-in-couple shelved couple goals in their recent outing together. The two chatted their way to the terminal. Hrithik and Saba jetted off together out of Mumbai on Friday. The couple was captured by a paparazzo based in Mumbai. As soon as the pap shared the video online, fans thronged to the comment section to shower the couple with praises.

Prior to this, the couple was recently spotted at Ira and Madhu Mantena's wedding ceremony, where they turned heads with their royal attire. The actress posted photos of herself posing with her boyfriend Hrithik. Saba took to Instagram to share two photos of herself with Hrithik Roshan.

The actress can be seen posing in a brilliant yellow simple saree teamed with a yellow blouse. She styled her hair in a bun and accessorised herself with hefty enormous jhumkas with a choker set. Hrithik stood next to her, looking as dashing as ever in all-black. He is dressed in a black kurta over black trousers and a black Nehru Jacket.

In the first photo, he is holding his girlfriend close to him. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is presently filming Fighter, an upcoming action flick in which he reunites with War director Siddharth Anand. Hrithik is collaborating with Deepika Padukone for the first time in the film, which is set to be released in theatres in the first quarter of 2024. Later, in War 2, he would reprise his role as RAW agent Kabir. He will also appear in the fourth chapter of the Krrish franchise, titled Krrish 4.

