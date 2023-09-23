HRITHIK ROSHAN POSES WITH GF SABA AZAD AND FAMILY AS HE CARRIES OUT GANESH VISARJAN AT HOME

Hyderabad: On the fifth day of the Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai, actor Hrithik Roshan bid farewell to Lord Ganesha at his home. The actor resorted to social media to share photos of himself with his ladylove actor Saba Azad and his family during the Ganesh visarjan.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya 'Tis the season for our Home and Hearts to be filled with joy and modaks (Modaks for everyone else)," Hrithik wrote, sharing photos and videos of the celebration at home. In the photographs, we see Hrithik and Saba, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan, and sister Sunaina Roshan worshipping the Ganpati idol before immersing it in a pail of water. They also cheer "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Hrithik was dressed in a white T-shirt, beige trousers, a grey jacket and a cap. His father, Rakesh Roshan, was similarly dressed casually. The women, on the other hand, dressed in ethnic costumes for the occasion. Saba Azad was dressed in a yellow chikan suit, while his sister Sunaina Roshan was dressed in a pastel green outfit. Pinkie Roshan, his mother, and Suranika, his niece, were also dressed in salwar suits.

Ganpati Visarjan was performed in a tub filled with water. In one of the videos, Suranika and Hrithik are seen performing the visarjan. As soon as Hrithik posted images of Ganpati visarjan, his fans and followers joined him in wishing the Lord farewell for the year and poured their affection into the comments section.