Hyderabad: War 2 has been trending and generating headlines for all the right reasons ever since it was announced that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR would star in it. The film is currently trending online as it goes on floors. In the most recent development, pictures from the film's set are going viral online, adding to the buzz around it. In the now-viral pictures, we see Ayan Mukerji with his team going towards the set.