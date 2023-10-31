HRITHIK ROSHAN IS ALL SET TO TAKE KRRISH 4 ON FLOORS SOON SCRIPT LOCKED

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan has made a significant decision regarding the upcoming installment of his successful superhero series, Krrish 4. The actor has reportedly finalised the script for the film, which has been penned by his father, Rakesh Roshan. This meticulous script selection process is aimed at ensuring an engaging story, given the long gap between releases.

Hrithik has reportedly reviewed the script and introduced some alterations to meet the expectations of the fans who have been awaiting an update on India's first superhero franchise for a long.The actor is now preparing to kick off the shooting for Krrish 4 in either February or March of the upcoming year. He has been actively engaged in a fitness transformation for his role, which is evident in his social media updates.

In terms of the shooting location, the production team is currently considering various international destinations. Their decision will be influenced by the availability of subsidies. Singapore is also being considered, particularly for crucial sequences. However, the primary focus is on selecting a location that offers the best financial incentives.

Krrish, the film franchise that began with Koi... Mil Gaya, celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 8 this year. The franchise was initially known for its heartwarming story about a specially-abled man whose life changes when an extraterrestrial creature is left on Earth.