Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad went on a date on Tuesday night after making a spectacular appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala during the weekend. The couple was spotted by the paparazzi as they left a restaurant in Mumbai, both could be seen twinning in black. They have been in a relationship for over a year now.

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Hrithik and Saba with a caption that read, "Handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan along with his girlfriend Saba Azad in an expensive cafe!! Both couple twin in black!! Looks fab!!!" Several social media users reacted to the video by showering the couple with red heart emojis. A fan wrote, "They look good together." Another wrote, "Don't be jealous you guysss..they are perfectly ok together."

The 49-year-old actor is currently receiving praise for his gesture at the NMACC gala after a fresh photo from the event surfaced online this week. In the photo, Hrithik can be seen chatting with a guest while holding Saba's heels who was seen posing with designer Amit Aggarwal at the Ambani event.

On Saturday, Hrithik and Saba were spotted together in their fashionable attire at the NMACC gala. Saba wore an Indo-western saree gown with a thigh-high slit and heels, while Hrithik sported a black kurta pyjama and a black jacket. Later, Hrithik also posted images of them on Instagram and captioned the post "With lady in red."