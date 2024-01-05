HRITHIK ROSHAN EXTENDS HEARTFELT BIRTHDAY WISH TO HIS FIGHTER CO STAR DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 38th birthday on January 5. Social media platforms are flooded with heartfelt wishes for the Om Shanti Om star. Even her Fighter co-star, Hrithik Roshan, has conveyed his wishes in the most endearing way possible. He posted a behind-the-scenes video from their upcoming film, accompanied by a sweet birthday note, heaping praise upon Deepika Padukone.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Hrithik Roshan extended his birthday wishes for Deepika Padukone, acknowledging her ability to embody the 'Spirit of Fighter' by overcoming obstacles on her path to success. He also mentioned that it had been a delightful experience collaborating with her.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! You truly exemplify the #SpiritofFighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you - wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come. Soar high, Squad Leader Minal Rathore! (sic)"

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Story