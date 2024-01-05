Hrithik Roshan extends heartfelt birthday wish to his Fighter co-star Deepika Padukone
Hrithik Roshan extends heartfelt birthday wish to his Fighter co-star Deepika Padukone
Hyderabad: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 38th birthday on January 5. Social media platforms are flooded with heartfelt wishes for the Om Shanti Om star. Even her Fighter co-star, Hrithik Roshan, has conveyed his wishes in the most endearing way possible. He posted a behind-the-scenes video from their upcoming film, accompanied by a sweet birthday note, heaping praise upon Deepika Padukone.
Taking to his Instagram Story, Hrithik Roshan extended his birthday wishes for Deepika Padukone, acknowledging her ability to embody the 'Spirit of Fighter' by overcoming obstacles on her path to success. He also mentioned that it had been a delightful experience collaborating with her.
He wrote, "Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! You truly exemplify the #SpiritofFighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you - wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come. Soar high, Squad Leader Minal Rathore! (sic)"
Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all geared up to set silver screens on fire with their scintillating chemistry in the highly-anticipated film Fighter, slated for release on January 25. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, renowned for helming Hrithik's previous blockbusters War and Bang Bang, Fighter marks the third collaboration between the actor and director. Moreover, it marks the first-ever collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik. This aerial action-packed movie also features actors Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles.