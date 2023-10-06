Hyderabad: Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have returned to Mumbai in style after wrapping up their shoot for the highly anticipated movie Fighter in Italy. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening as they returned from Fighter Italy schedule. This film, set to release on January 25, 2024, boasts a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor.

As reported earlier, Hrithik and Deepika were in Italy shooting two songs of Fighter. Photos of Deepika and Hrithik from the Italian set had flooded social media. Now, the duo has arrived back in Mumbai post the movie's shoot.

At the airport, Deepika was spotted wearing a chic and classy outfit consisting of a simple shirt, denim, a beige overcoat, and sunglasses. Her smile for the paparazzi added to her charm. Meanwhile, Hrithik sported a stylish yet comfortable look with a white t-shirt, blue denim, a navy blue jacket, and a cap. The Fighter stars made heads turn with their simple yet chic airport look.