Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, musician and actress Saba Azad, made headlines yet again as they were spotted enjoying a family dinner outing in Mumbai on Friday night. Adding to the charm of the evening were Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan, who also joined the couple for the delightful evening.

The buzz surrounding Hrithik and Saba's relationship began to swirl when they were first photographed on a dinner date in February of the previous year. Subsequently, Saba also made appearances at gatherings with Hrithik's family. However, it was last May when they quashed all lingering speculations about their relationship by attending filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party hand-in-hand.

As the quartet arrived at a swanky Mumbai restaurant, they were greeted by a swarm of enthusiastic paparazzi eager to capture every moment of their outing. In a video posted by one of the paparazzo accounts on social media, Hrithik, Saba, and the boys were seen stepping out of their car and gracefully making their way through the throng of photographers.

Hrithik looked casually stylish in a white T-shirt paired with khaki trousers and crisp white sneakers. Saba, on the other hand, exuded elegance in a chic blue bodycon dress, effortlessly paired with white sneakers. Hridaan opted for a white T-shirt and grey trousers, while Hrehaan chose a black T-shirt and charcoal-coloured trousers, both completing their looks with white shoes. The family's camaraderie was evident as Hrithik was seen affectionately holding Saba's hand while they exited the restaurant. He graciously bid farewell to the paparazzi before the couple stepped into their car.

The couple's romantic escapade was a visual treat for their fans, who have been eagerly following their journey from the first speculations to their public appearances as a couple. Their unwavering togetherness has only reinforced the belief in true love among their admirers.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for some exciting projects. He will be seen in Siddharth Anand's action-packed film, "Fighter," alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, slated to hit theatres on January 25 next year. Additionally, fans are eagerly awaiting his collaboration with director Ayan Mukerji in the much-anticipated action thriller "War 2," where he will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, although an official release date for the movie is yet to be announced.

Saba Azad, on the other hand, continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry and is set to appear alongside Soni Razdan in the upcoming film "Songs of Paradise," promising another dimension to her artistic repertoire.

As Hrithik and Saba's relationship continues to blossom, fans are eager to witness not only their personal journey but also their on-screen endeavours, eagerly anticipating the magic they will bring to the silver screen.