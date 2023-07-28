HRITHIK ROSHAN AND SABA AZAD SERVE HOLIDAY GOALS IN PICTURES FROM ARGENTINA

Hyderabad: Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, are currently enjoying a vacation in Argentina. Saba shared their whereabouts on her Instagram page, posting two selfies from a restaurant outing in Buenos Aires. The duo is seemingly enjoying the time of their life if Saba's Instagram Stories are anything to go by.

In one photo, Hrithik is seen wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt and a cap, with a cake and a drink in front of him. Saba affectionately referred to him as her "hippo heart" in the caption. Another selfie showed them both dressed in winter clothes and woolen caps, captioned "Buenos Dias."

Hrithik Roshan poses for Saba Azad during Argentina holiday

The couple has been dating for over a year now, and their relationship blossomed years after Hrithik's divorce from his first wife, Sussanne Khan. Despite their separation, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to remain friends and co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. It's worth mentioning that Sussanne is currently dating Aly Goni and is also on good terms with Saba.

Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan holidaying in Argentina

Saba Azad is a talented artist, known as one-half of the electro funk band Madboy/Mink. She occasionally shares glimpses of her gigs on Instagram and is also active as an actor. As an actor, Saba's latest outing was the second season of the web series Rocket Boys alongside Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, and Regina Cassandra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan has some tentpole projects lined up. He will star alongside Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, set to release in January next year. The actor also has War 2 in the making from Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The upcoming film helmed by Ayan Mukerji will also feature RRR star Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Additionally, Hrithik will team up with his War co-star Vaani Kapoor for the UK tour called Stars On Fire, scheduled for September 1 at OVO Arena, Wembley, London, and September 2 at First Direct Arena, Leeds.

