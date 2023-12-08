Hyderabad: Marflix, the banner behind the film Fighter, has initiated an exciting countdown for one of the year's most highly anticipated cinematic events. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film's teaser was revealed last Friday. The recently unveiled posters featuring the cast have already generated significant buzz online. Adding to the excitement, the makers have now released Fighter teaser, promising to captivate audiences with the film's essence.

The Fighter teaser kicks off without a single dialogue, setting the stage with text that highlights the exceptional skill of the fighters. The words resound: "To find us? You must be good. To catch us? You must be fast. To beat us? You must be joking!"

Loaded with death-defying aerial sequences, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika engage in thrilling battles against their adversaries in the sky. The teaser also showcases a spine-tingling rendition of Vande Mataram, India's national song. The concluding shot of Hrithik Roshan emerging from a fighter plane with a tricolor in his hand ignites a sense of exhilaration, evoking deep patriotic sentiments.

Before unveiling the Fighter teaser, Marflix teased fans with a mysterious radiogram message, hinting at the imminent release of the teaser and setting the stage for its launch. The buzz Fighter promotional assets has been escalating since the character posters were revealed, showcasing Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni), and Anil Kapoor as the commanding officer, Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky).

Fighter marks Hrithik's third collaboration with Siddharth after their successful ventures with films like Bang Bang and War. This aerial action film also brings together Deepika and Hrithik, two of Bollywood's most charming actors, for the first time. Fighter was announced in 2021 while the team completed filming in November of this year.

Scheduled for release in theaters on January 25, 2024, coinciding with India's 75th Republic Day, Fighter will lock horns with Mohanlal's upcoming pan-India film Malaikottai Vaaliban at the box office. Both films aim to capitalize on the Republic Day holiday to maximize their box office openings.